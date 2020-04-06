Woman with coronavirus gives birth in northern Israel

Mother tests positive for coronavirus during birth, is separated from her baby to avoid infection.

A 21-year-old woman diagnosed with coronavirus gave birth Sunday night in Tzfat's Ziv Medical Center.

The woman, who is from Jerusalem, was diagnosed with coronavirus during the birth, and is in mild condition.

A statement from the hospital said that the woman had arrived at the hospital with stomach pains and a slight fever, and the delivery ward staff used appropriate protection. She was tested for coronavirus, and simultaneously placed in isolation pending the results of the test.

While she was laboring in a separate room, her test came back positive.

After the birth, the mother was separated from her infant in order to avoid infecting him, and was transferred to the hospital's coronavirus ward, which currently has six patients: three in mild condition, two in moderate condition, and one who is in serious condition and on a ventilator.