Litzman advisor: He did not violate the guidelines

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman's personal aide, Mordechai (Moti) Babchik, responded on Sunday to reports claiming that Litzman prayed at a synagogue on Shabbat contrary to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

"He did not violate the guidelines. He did not pray in a synagogue, but with a neighbor on the balcony - at a time when prayer together was permitted," said Babchik in an interview on Army Radio.

In his remarks, he referred to the conduct of the haredi public during the coronavirus crisis and said, "The message is slowly permeating in the haredi community. The ‘haredi officers’ need to assist in getting the message across. Today the streets in Geula and in Modi’in Illit are deserted."

Since the news was published that Minister Litzman had contracted coronavirus, many of the senior officials in his ministry have gone into isolation. During the interview, Babchik was asked from whom the minister got the virus, but would not reply and only made it clear that "this did not happen in the public domain."

Army Radio reported that more than 55,000 people have signed an Internet petition calling for Litzman to be dismissed after Channel 12 News reported that he had violated the guidelines of his own ministry.