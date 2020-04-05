8430 virus cases, 139 in serious condition

The death toll now stands at 49. 546 have recovered and been discharged. Gov't to discuss extending traffic restrictions.

The Ministry of Health announced today that the number of verified coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 8,430. 139 patients are in serious condition, with 106 on ventilator. 182 are in moderate condition and the rest in mild. The death toll is at 49 with 546 patients having recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said that on the night of the Seder, a general curfew will be imposed in Israel as part of the national struggle against the spread of the COVID-19.

"The public has to prepare for that. Those who go out on the holiday evening will be forced to return to their residence," Deri told Channel 12 News.

Deri dispelled allegations against Health Minister Yaakov Litzman's conduct, saying, "It hurts [to see] the character assassination against Yaakov Litzman. Everyone is proud of the State of Israel which is safer than many countries thanks to Litzman's decision to stop incoming flights from China when everyone else was taken by surprise."

"He deserves to be able to be honest regarding his actions at the Ministry of Health. Enough with the attacks,'' added Deri.

At 10:30 pm, the government is scheduled to hold a phone conference in which Prime Minister Netanyahu and cabinet ministers are expected to discuss additional traffic restrictions on several haredi cities and neighborhoods across the country.

According to a Kan 11 report, MKs Deri and Litzman expressed opposition to the move. Deri opposed the closure of Elad and Modi'in Illit, expressing displeasure with the possibility of imposing restrictions on parts of Jerusalem.

Earlier today, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited Bnei Brak. He arrived at the Central Brigade and met with Maj. Gen. Roni Numa, responsible for managing the fight against the virus's expansion in the city, the Home Front, members of the 98th Division, as well as paratroopers stationed in Bnei Brak.

Bennett was briefed on soldiers' actions in assisting the population of Bnei Brak as well as local residents' conduct since the implementation of traffic restrictions on the city over the weekend.

"During the day in the city of Bnei Brak, the 98th paratroopers Brigade distributed 12,000 hot dishes to residents of Bnei Brak including: elderly citizens, individuals on welfare, and men unable to leave home," said Bennett. The IDF and home command will operate in any city required. [Their conduct] warms the heart. Together we will overcome the Corona."