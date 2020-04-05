Deri: Curfew on Seder night

Interior Minister says Israelis will not be allowed to leave their homes on the first night of Passover.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said on Sunday that a general curfew will be imposed in Israel on Wednesday night, the first night of Passover, as part of the national struggle against the coronavirus.

"'The public has to prepare for that. Those who go out on the holiday evening will have to obey the police and return to their homes," Deri told Channel 12 News.

Deri disputed the allegations made against Health Minister Yaakov Litzman's conduct, ''My heart aches for the character assassination against Minister Litzman. Everyone is proud of the State of Israel which is safer than many countries thanks to Litzman's decision to stop all flights from China when everyone was surprised."

"He deserves thanks for what he's done in the Health Ministry. Enough with this persecution," Deri said.

Kan 11 reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel's ministers will discuss additional traffic restrictions on some haredi cities and neighborhoods across the country. Ministers Deri and Litzman reportedly objected to the move. Deri opposed the closure of the Elad and Modi'in Illit communities, and also opposed the possibility of imposing restrictions on neighborhoods in Jerusalem.