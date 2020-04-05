MDA evacuates more than 250 coronavirus carriers

More than 250 coronavirus carriers evacuated to hospitals and hotels. More drive thru testing centers to be set up on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Magen David Adom crews evacuated more than 250 coronavirus carriers in special ambulances for hospitalization in hospitals and the special “coronavirus hotels”. In addition, dozens of people were evacuated from their homes in Bnei Brak to the Ramat Gan soccer field complex, where the IDF transferred them to other hotels.

Magen David Adom teams also conducted tests for coronavirus throughout the country over the weekend. In addition to continuing the tests in the homes of civilians who are unable to reach the drive thru testing centers, samples were taken from civilians in the permanent complexes of Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Be'er Sheva, and in the temporary drive thru complexes which were set up over the weekend in Rahat, Bnei Brak, Modi'in, Elad, Ashkelon, Iksal, Wadi Ara, Nazareth and eastern Jerusalem.

On Sunday, alongside the permanent complexes in the major cities, the mobile complexes will continue to operate in Rahat, Bnei Brak, Modi'in, Elad and eastern Jerusalem. Other mobile complexes of Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health will also be arriving in the cities of Nof HaGalil and Arraba.

MDA stresses that those who, during isolation, feel symptoms, and are able to arrive in a private vehicle to be examined at a drive thru complex, are asked to call the 101 hotline, receive permission and do so. This is in order to allow MDA teams to reach the homes of people who require testing and are not able to reach the drive thru complexes.