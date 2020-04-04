Coronavirus death toll rises to 44

Number of coronavirus cases rises to 7,851, with 126 in serious condition.

An 88-year-old woman died Saturday in Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, the Health Ministry reported.

The woman, who was a resident at the Mishan nursing home in Be'er Sheva, is the 44th Israeli to die of coronavirus.

Also on Saturday, a 76-year-old man died of coronavirus in Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center, and a 67-year-old woman, who was a resident of the Mishan nursing home, died in Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 7,851. Of those, 165 of them are in moderate condition. Another 126 are in serious condition, and 108 are on ventilators.

Another 458 Israelis have recovered and been released home.