Turkey announces curfew for those under the age of 20

Turkey on Friday announced several new measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the measures, including a curfew restricting members of the public under the age of 20 from leaving their homes except if absolutely necessary.

He also announced a 15-day ban on vehicles leaving or entering 31 provinces, including Istanbul -- home to nearly one-fifth of Turkey’s population -- as well as the urban centers of the capital Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, and Adana.

The wearing of face masks in crowded areas including stores is also now mandatory, said Erdogan.

Turkey has registered over 20,000 cases of coronavirus, according to Anadolu. The death toll in the country stands at 425. A total of 484 people have recovered.

