Two Eilat coronavirus carriers forcefully hospitalized

Two residents of the city of Eilat, who were diagnosed with coronavirus, were forcefully hospitalized at the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva on Friday evening after they chose to ignore the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, Kan 11 News reports.

The evacuation was carried out at the request of Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi and with the approval of the Ministry of Health, the Home Front Command and the Eilat District of the Israel Police.

The two were evacuated to Soroka in a Magen David Adom ambulance and were accompanied by a police vehicle. After the evacuation, city staff disinfected the area where they were staying.

The Mayor of Eilat said that "we will continue to act aggressively against the behavior of patients that endangers the health of the residents of the city."

