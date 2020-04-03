Police patrol the streets: This is how Passover will look

Coronavirus will make this Passover different from its predecessors. Israel knew how to care for its elderly, while other countries failed.

Israel: Cares for its elderly unlike some other countries. As per Leviticus 19:32 "In the presence of an old person shall you rise and you shall honor the presence of the old". Even our buses display this sign.

Rene Garfinkel writes in the Jerusalem Post that Spanish nursery home staff walked out, leaving their charges alone in their beds. Italian doctors were directed not to use ventilators on the over 60s in favor of the young. And the Netherlands decided on Herd Immunity which is a death sentence for the elderly and frail. Darwin would be proud.

The Tragedy: Of the haredim who were not well enough informed because of their lack of modern means of communication.

Athletes: Who trained all year to be at the peak of their fitness for the Olympics cannot compete.

Hear: About Rashi's daughters in the Walter's World literary segment.

And: Two official updates from our Health Emergency Services. Hear the Magen David Adom and the Police spokesmen.