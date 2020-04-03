Likud source hints: Yamina's threats constitute real danger to sovereignty

Likud source blasts Yamina for insisting on three ministries for its six MKs, says threats place process of applying sovereignty in danger.

A source in the Likud party claimed that the MKs from the Yamina party are refusing to enter the coalition unless they receive three ministerial portfolios.

"After crushing the Jewish Home [party], [Defense Minister Naftali] Bennett and [MK Ayelet] Shaked are dragging Religious Zionism into the opposition, only because of their attempts to wangle ministerial portfolios for themselves," the source said.

"Yamina has just 6 seats - Shas has 9. And although Yamina is smaller, both parties were offered two ministries apiece. Now, Yamina is demanding 3 ministries - why?" he questioned.

"While the Likud is trying to get Blue & White to agree to the application of sovereignty in the settlements, the threats coming from Bennett and Shaked have made Blue & White toughen their own position, and constitute a real danger to the process of applying sovereignty.

"We call on Bennett to show responsibility and join the government," he concluded.