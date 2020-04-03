Likud source hints: Yamina's threats constitute real danger to sovereignty

Likud source blasts Yamina for insisting on three ministries for its six MKs, says threats place process of applying sovereignty in danger.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett
Hezki Baruch

A source in the Likud party claimed that the MKs from the Yamina party are refusing to enter the coalition unless they receive three ministerial portfolios.

"After crushing the Jewish Home [party], [Defense Minister Naftali] Bennett and [MK Ayelet] Shaked are dragging Religious Zionism into the opposition, only because of their attempts to wangle ministerial portfolios for themselves," the source said.

"Yamina has just 6 seats - Shas has 9. And although Yamina is smaller, both parties were offered two ministries apiece. Now, Yamina is demanding 3 ministries - why?" he questioned.

"While the Likud is trying to get Blue & White to agree to the application of sovereignty in the settlements, the threats coming from Bennett and Shaked have made Blue & White toughen their own position, and constitute a real danger to the process of applying sovereignty.

"We call on Bennett to show responsibility and join the government," he concluded.

