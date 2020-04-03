World Bible Quiz: Ninety webcams, 29 countries

Due to the limitations of traveling around the world, this year the initial stages of the World Bible Quiz, which usually bring dozens of Jewish youth from the Diaspora, will not be held in Israel but in a worldwide virtual project.

On Thursday night, the first round of the Bible Quiz took place virtually.



Sixty-four contestants from 29 countries took the exam, answering 50 questions on the Bible, in 14 languages, with the help of 20 adjudicators from Israel, who oversaw the exams through 90 webcams.



Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog spoke virtually to the contestants, saying: “Throughout history, the Jewish People have coped with immense challenges and jjkjkjkalways found creative ways to continue the tradition and pass the Bible from generation to generation.”