Number of coroanvirus deaths rises to 37

Four die of coronavirus on Thursday evening, bringing total deaths to 37. Israel has confirmed 6,857 cases of the disease.

A 71-year-old coronavirus patient died Thursday night in Sheba Medical Center, bringing the death toll to 37.

The man had suffered underlying conditions, the hospital said.

Three other elderly patients with underlying conditions also died Thursday evening: 84-year-old Ze'ev Greenwald of Jerusalem died in Shaare Zedek Medical Center, a 91-year-old man passed away in the Hasharon Hospital, and a 98-year-old woman died in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The 98-year-old woman was a resident of the Migdal Nofim nursing home in Jerusalem, where three other residents have already died after contracting coronavirus.

Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel stands at 6,857, with 108 hospitalized in serious condition, 87 of them on ventilators.

A total 338 Israelis have recovered from coronavirus.