4,500 Bnei Brak senior citizens to be taken to 'Corona hotels'

Ministers Bennett and Deri formulate plan to protect residents of Bnei Brak over the age of 80 from the coronavirus.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri formulated a plan to offer additional protective measures for the elderly in the haredi city of Bnei Brak, which has seen a high number of coronavirus infections.

The ministers decided to transfer the city's elderly population (age 80 and above) to "Corona hotels" which are being rented out by the IDF Home Front Command and Defense Ministry. About 4,500 people will be transferred under the plan.

The plan is estimated to cost NIS 75 million, which will be transferred by the Finance Ministry to the Defense Ministry.

Adults from the ages of 60-80 will be required to remain in home isolation while residents of all ages will be required to adhere to Health Ministry guidelines and precautions such as wearing protective masks, washing hands, and social distancing.