Yamina threatens to sit in opposition

Party warns against unity deal which would replace Rabbi Rafi Peretz with a Blue and White MK as Education Minister.

Senior officials in the Yamina party warned Thursday afternoon that the party would sit in the opposition if Prime Minister Netanyahu agrees to give the Education Ministry to the Blue and White party during unity government negotiations.

Jewish Home leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz currently holds the Education portfolio.

According to a report by Channel 13 News, under the draf agreement the Likud would keep the Foreign Ministry while the Blue and White party would receive the Education Ministry for the period in which Netanyahu remains prime minister.

Earlier, it was reported that Likud representatives told Blue and White they were willing to part with the Justice Ministry portfolio and that head of the Blue and White faction, MK Avi Nissenkorn, would be appointed to the post despite Netanyahu's insistence on an alternative party members such as MK Hili Tropper.

It was also reported that Likud MK Miri Regev would be appointed Minister of Internal Security, replacing Gilad Erdan.