Father and son return to MDA after recovering from coronavirus

It all began less than a month ago. 45-year-old Yoel Glatt, from the Shomron town of Einav, a senior paramedic in Magen David Adom, began to feel unwell. He had not recently returned from abroad, did not meet with a confirmed patient, there were less than 30 cases in the country, and Yoel did not think even for a moment about the possibility that he had contracted the coronavirus.

After an examination at a local clinic, he was referred to Beilinson Hospital, where he was diagnosed with the virus, patient number 29. He was transferred to the Sharon Hospital, and was hospitalized for almost two weeks until his condition improved and he fully recovered.

At the start of Yoel’s hospitalization, his wife and two of his children were also examined and tested positive for the virus, apparently contracting it from him, and were also admitted to the Hospital. One of Yoel's sons, 20-year-old Menachem, patient number 48, also works at Magen David Adom as a paramedic.

On Wednesday, after he too was released and now that everything is behind them, the two again put on the white paramedic uniforms they were so looking forward to wearing again, joining their friends in MDA and the national fight against the coronavirus.

"In the early days, I felt very unwell, and later on my condition improved," said Yoel. "The hospitalization period was not easy, but the medical staff were great and at least we were all together. While we assisted the patients around us when they felt bad, it was very difficult to know that MDA teams were working around the clock in the fight against the virus, and our hands were completely bound. I don't remember ever wanting to go back to work so badly."

"From the very first moment I waited to be released from the hospital and return to MDA," said Menachem. "I have always loved my job, but I never thought I would miss it so much until now. Today, after getting sick myself, recovering, and along the way meeting many other patients in the hospital, my outlook is completely different. When I help coronavirus carriers or send samples to the homes of isolated people, I know what is going on and what is expected of them."