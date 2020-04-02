Passover in the time of coronavirus: Stay behind closed doors to be safe from the plague

The coronavirus has sent the entire world indoors, but life must go on, and that means Passover preparations are in full swing, and the weekly Torah reading welcomes us as usual.

But not much else is usual in these unusual times, and that certainly goes for Israel's current attempt to hobble together a governing coalition following our third election in one year. But it only took Moshe, Aharon and the kohanim seven days of intense training to get ready for the grand opening of the Tabernacle in the desert, which is all the excitement in parashat Tzav.

We've got lots to learn from that dynamic generation of the wilderness.