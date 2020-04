Baruch Gordon discusses relevance of Temple sacrifices today and how past sacrificial offerings contribute to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.

Solomon's Temple complex of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God

In this 3-minute video, Baruch Gordon discusses the relevance of the Temple sacrifices in our time - how past sacrificial offerings contribute to today's rebuilding of Jerusalem, and how learning about sacrifices today will serve us in the future.

