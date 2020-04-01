Ayelet Shaked's ultimatum on unity government

Yamina MK says government "has no right to exist" if it doesn't apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) held a live Facebook chat on Wednesday in which she clarified her party's position on unity government negotiations.

She criticized the Likud's conduct towards her party. "For the past year and a half, we have acted as the right-wing bloc and supported Netanyahu. The consensus was that even if there is a unity government the entire right-wing bloc would go together. At the moment, Likud is concentrating most of its efforts on Blue and White and not us. Before the Likud signs an agreement with Blue and White, it must first anchor the agreements within the bloc. That was the commitment of the prime minister and I hope he will fulfill it."

"From what we hear, giving the Defense, Justice and Communications Ministries to the left-wing bloc is also a very heavy payment. In the Justice Ministry, there are a lot of issues besides legislation, such as appointing judges, settling in Judea and Samaria, that will be a serious blow to all our work and all our efforts to authorize the settlements,” Shaked added.

She set a condition for her party's entry into government. "If the developing government does not agree to apply sovereignty within a month without conditions, it has no right to exist."

"We know that the US government wants us to take this step and we know that the window of opportunity for annexation is in the next two months. President Trump faces elections. We do not know what will be after the elections and should definitely take advantage of the next two months to apply sovereignty."

"I call on the Prime Minister, I am also confident that he will do so, to make no agreement with Blue and White without being clear that it contains sovereignty, without a veto, without the support of this or that country. If the US government has given us permission to apply sovereignty over the next two months, we must do it now, "Shaked said.

She was asked about the possibility that her party would not be in the next government and said, "we have no intention of sitting in a left-wing government under Netanyahu."