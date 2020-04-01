Sovereignty Movement presents: Relevant questions for the novice debater

The coronavirus, like many other obstacles, is not impeding the activities of the Sovereignty Movement, which has been engaged in promoting the vision of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria for the past decade.

The present days of partial closure and isolation also serve to expand the Movement’s circles of support and activities, for preparing informational materials in anticipation of continuing activities and strengthening the bond between members of the movement who are spread out over the entire Land.

As part of its educational activities, the movement places special emphasis on uplifting and strengthening the younger generation, the Sovereignty Youth Movement. These days the movement is disseminating the “Debatometer” among the youth, with a number of relevant questions on-line as part of the process of raising Zionist consciousness among the youth as well as encouraging the young generation to acquire knowledge from various sources to answer these questions.

Hananiah Ben Shimon and Tehila Haddad, leaders of the Sovereignty Youth Movement say: "We discovered that although we're a people who like to argue, a lot of basic knowledge is often lacking in the public. So in order to give this a specific answer and in order to try to make the long stay at home more comfortable, we created a cool and interactive questionnaire for anyone who wants to test his or her knowledge of the political issue.

Flash 90 Jewish girls proclaim sovereignty in Jerusalem

The two also add that, in addition to adding knowledge, "the game, at the end of the questionnaire, invites youths with a political affinity to register and join the youth movement."

The leaders of the Sovereignty Movement explain: “Particularly now, when we're all engaged with coronavirus updates and concerns over our health and welfare, we thought that this is a good time to lift our gaze to the essence of the People of Israel, its role in the world and its bond with the Land of Israel. The eternal values of the People of Israel also uplift us to the better days that are yet to come and remind us that the People of Israel has experienced crises before, both small and large, has overcome them and continued forward on its path and with its mission to be a light to the nations”.

“We are preparing educational material for the youth and for adults, and we're already receiving enthusiastic responses. The youth is thirsty for knowledge and understands its historic role as the current link in the chain of the Zionist vision, and as such, it seeks to enrich the sources of information centering on the Zionist vision in political, philosophical, security and other aspects. Young people from throughout the Land send us many questions seeking well-founded and settled answers in the spirit of the Vision of sovereignty. We watch, with wonder and appreciation, how the circles of participation and response continue to expand among the idealistic youth, imbued with faith, vision and fulfillment”.

It should be noted that the Debatometer initiative, which calls on additional young men and women to join the movement, is part of the broader educational system that the Sovereignty Movement is now establishing. Among other things, the movement disseminates short educational videos on various ways to explain sovereignty, the correct approach to public relations and more. Moreover, the Movement is planning to set up a series of lectures to be broadcast over the internet. To strengthen the bond between members of the movement, both adults and youths, special updates will be disseminated including reports on the movement’s current activities and words of encouragement and empowerment in the spirit of the vision.