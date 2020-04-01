Tel Aviv's infiltrators ignore lockdown orders

Residents of southern Tel Aviv have warned that the infiltrators living near them are completely ignoring Health Ministry guidelines, and continue walking the streets and holding gatherings as usual.

"The police are doing everything they can to prevent us from filming it," activists said. "In the heart of a neighborhood flooded with infiltrators, who roam the streets and hang around the parks, they count how far we walked from our homes, and threaten to give us fines."

"When an infiltrator lifts a stone to throw at a vehicle, they tell him to throw the stone, and advise us to file a complaint," one activist added.

"I want to say that until someone is killed, there will be no enforcement. But that's not true. And it's a shame that soldiers were sent there. They haven't goat a chance in hell."

In 2019, an increasing number of infiltrators began leaving Israel, due to the Deposit Law, which deducts 20% from infiltrators' salaries, to be given to them when they agree to leave Israel. However, the number of infiltrators in Israel has not changed significantly, in part due to the fact that the law is only partially enforced, and in part due to the group's birth rate.

