Russian doctor who met Putin tests positive for coronavirus

The head of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin a week ago, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Tuesday, according to AFP.

Last Tuesday, Dr. Denis Protsenko met the Russian leader, who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit.

The 67-year-old Putin was also seen talking to Dr Protsenko without any protective gear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly told Russian news agencies on Tuesday that Putin took regular tests and there was no reason to worry about his health.

"Everything is fine," Peskov said.

Dr. Protsenko said he had tested positive for the virus but "felt quite well". He added that he had self-isolated in his office and would continue to work.

Dr. Protsenko has become a high-profile figure on the front lines of Russia's fight against COVID-19, posting daily on Facebook to inform Russians about his hospital's work and patients, noted AFP.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian authorities have reported 500 new cases - the biggest daily increase so far - bringing the total tally to 2,337 cases and 17 fatalities.

Most have been registered in Moscow, which has become the epicenter of the outbreak in Russia.