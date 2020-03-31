Number of coronavirus cases in Israel jumps to over 5,000

Over 500 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in one day as total number of cases rises to 5,358.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose by over 500 in one day and now stands at 5,358.

94 patients are in serious condition, 105 are in moderate condition, and 4,916 patients are in mild condition. 224 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 20 Tuesday.

587 patients are being treated in hospitals. 2,707 are being kept in quarantine at home. And 615 are being housed in special hotels across the country. A final decision has not yet been made on where to place 1,206 patients during their treatment.