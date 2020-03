Deep Knowledge Group website gives Israel highest marks of any country in coronavirus safety.

Israel has been ranked first in the Covid-19 Health Safety Countries Ranking on the Deep Knowledge Group website.

Israel received a score of 619. Singapore placed second with a score of 600.

Slovakia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Hungary, Austria, Germany, and Greenland rounded out the top ten.

The United states placed 27th with a score of 140.

India was ranked the least safe country with a score of 39.48