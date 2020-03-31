Reporting from coronavirus-stricken Crown Heights

Arutz Sheva spoke to David Cromby in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York about the pandemic that is ravaging the community and how residents are reacting.

"There are no words to describe the feeling of the community; it's devastating, it's depressing, and we pray every day that it's going to be over... In almost every house I've spoken to, there's at least one person who tested positive for coronavirus. We know we were one of the first communities to be hit, so we hope to be the first ones to get over it."

He tells of a special Torah Scroll being written for the entire Jewish People: "There was a plague in the time of the Ba'al Shem Tov, who told the people the only thing that could stop it was writing a Sefer Torah. In short, we already have 70,000 letters 'bought' by people for free around the world and the response has been tremendous. People are sharing on their social media and it's getting incredible feedback, mainly because nobody has a cure for this; this may be the only cure."