UN Security Council holds virtual meeting

For the first time, Security Council members convened to discuss the situation in the Middle East via video conference.

The United Nations Security Council on Monday held a meeting to discuss the Middle East, attended by Council members, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, and the representative of the Palestinian Authority delegation.

This was the first time that the Security Council has held a discussion through video conference, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of the discussion, the UN envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, welcomed the cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the fight against coronavirus.

Mladenov updated the members of the Council on the UN’s efforts to prevent the virus from spreading in the region.

Ambassador Danon said that "even under the new and complex reality, we continue to take part in the diplomatic effort within the United Nations family."

"At this time and despite the Israeli aid being provided to the Palestinian Authority, we hear voices of incitement by the Palestinian Authority Prime Minister who accuses IDF soldiers of distributing the coronavirus in the PA. There is no room for baseless statements and it is the UN's duty to condemn them,” he added.