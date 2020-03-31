Jordan: Death toll from coronavirus reaches 5

A total of 268 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Jordan, says the country's Health Minister.

The number of deaths in Jordan from the novel coronavirus reached five on Monday, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Jordan's Health Minister, Saad Jaber, said two more deaths were confirmed since Sunday.

He added that a total of nine cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the kingdom to 268.

Also on Monday, seven patients were discharged from hospital after recovering, he added.

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Adaileh, said meanwhile that the number of curfew violations is on the decline. He called on the public to stay home and abide by curfew instructions.

Jordan first introduced the curfew, which limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, last Saturday.

Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergency and essential services, can be jailed up to a year.

Meanwhile, according to Xinhua, Jordanian authorities on Monday discharged 1934 people from hotels in Amman, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, after a two-week compulsory quarantine implemented on all arrivals to the kingdom before Jordan suspended all flights on March 17.