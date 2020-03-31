Researchers: 1,000 patients in serious condition by end of Passover

Researchers at Hebrew University say the number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus will increase significantly within two weeks.

Researchers from the Racah Institute of Physics at the Hebrew University presented on Monday an analysis predicting the number of serious cases of coronavirus in Israel.

According to the data, on April 9, there will be about 500 patients in serious condition with high certainty. At the current rate, on April 14 - after Passover - there will be 1,000 patients in serious condition.

The researchers argue that reaching the point of 1,000 patients on respirators can be delayed through protective measures, such as those taken in the past week, as well as isolation and strict protection of at-risk populations, especially those aged 65 and over.