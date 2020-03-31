Israel Uncensored: Just stay home

Public gatherings in synagogues or elsewhere must be avoided at this time.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh encourages his listeners to “just stay home,” in order to do their part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

While leaving home to shop for food or visit the pharmacy is a must, Josh insists that public gatherings in synagogues or elsewhere must be avoided at this time.

Also on the show, Prime Minister Netanyahu pulls a political rabbit out of the hat, while Israel promises that despite the egg shortage, boats with eggs are on the way, just in time for Passover.