Cabinet approves new coronavirus restrictions

The Cabinet on Monday night approved the new emergency regulations in a way that would further restrict the civilian population as part of the efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the regulations, gatherings will not be permitted in the public space, including for the purpose of prayers and weddings.

The Western Wall will allow one minyan of 10 persons who are within 2 meters of each other to be held at each prayer service. A funeral will be held in an open space only and attended by up to 20 people. A circumcision ceremony will be attended by up to 10 people.

The government has also decided that leaving a place of residence will be permitted for individuals or people living in the same home, for a short time period and at a distance of up to 100 meters from the residence.

For workplaces, it has been determined that before an employee arrives at the workplace, the employee will take his temperature and fill out a statement about taking his temperature and being free of symptoms (body temperature above 38°C, cough, difficulty breathing), which he will bring to the workplace. The employer must collect and keep the forms.

In a workplace where a distance of 2 meters between employees cannot be maintained, the employer must take care to ensure other means of preventing infection.

The regulations state that every employee will be assigned personal equipment as much as possible. Equipment used by more than one person will undergo rigorous disinfection before each transfer from person-to-person.

Employees will also be instructed to strictly adhere to hygiene rules, including hand washing and, when using the elevator in the workplace, there will be no more than two passengers in the elevator at one time.

Labs for repairing communications products and computers will also be allowed to receive customers at the business in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidelines. Delivery services are permitted for all types of products and in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines.