The Sovereignty Movement congratulates Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for demanding that Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz include sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in the basic guidelines of the government and expects the Blue and White head to accede to Netanyahu’s demand.

The Movement recalls the declarations made by Knesset Member Benny Gantz last July, that he views the Jordan Valley as an integral part of the sovereign State of Israel. “The application of sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the communities of Judea and Samaria can and must be part of the basis for establishing a Zionist, nationalist government”, the Movement states.

Movement co-Chairwomen Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar believe the blessings that U.S. President Donald Trump showered upon Prime Minister Netanyahu for the anticipated establishment of an emergency government, speak of the American President’s desire to promote his plan, the Deal of the Century, immediately after the end of the coronavirus crisis.

“Although we are indeed in a time of national and global emergency, those who love Israel and are faithful to her, whether part of the government or not, must remember their Zionist mission to protect the Land of Israel and not to promote steps that would bring about the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel, Heaven forbid. The Trump plan is a disaster for the Zionist vision and the government of Israel must renounce it and promote steps of sovereignty regardless of this plan”.