Israel offers foreign airlines Ramon Airport to store planes

The Israeli government has offered foreign airports the use of the Ramon International Airport to park aircraft which have been grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

“The site offers a good climate for preserving the planes, as well as security,” Israel Airports Authority spokesman Ofer Lefler said. One airline from eastern Europe has expressed interest in Israel's offer.

The number of planes being kept in storage around the world has doubled to about 5,000 due to the pandemic.

The Ramon International Airport was inaugurated last year The airport was constructed to boost tourism to the nearby Red Sea and serve as an emergency alternative to Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport.