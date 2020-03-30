Bennett: Absolute prohibition on holding large Pesach seders

Defense Minister says holding of large seders for Passover would endanger lives of older family members during coronavirus crisis.

Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett made it clear Monday afternoon that there is now a total ban on holding large Passover seders this year as is customary.

He said such an act endangers human life and could endanger the older family members.

Bennett said at a press conference that Israel is not experiencing an exponential increase in the number of difficult hospitalizations due to compliance with the Health Ministry's instructions.

"We do not recognize an exponential increase. There are probably ten times more than what has been published. The Israeli public is the first in the world to be able to initiate social distancing - we are the country with the largest gap in mortality in relation to the number of verified patients."