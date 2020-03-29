Tags:police, Coronavirus, i24NEWS
Watch: Police helicopters enforce Israel's COVID-19 lockdown
Government steps up efforts to enforce coronavirus movement restrictions.
Police helicopter (file)
Abir Sultan/Flash90
|
