Israeli, 82, dies of coronavirus in Italy

Shmuel Safri identified as Israeli who died of coronavirus during trip to Italy. Israeli Consul is helping the family.

Shmuel Safri, an 82-year-old Israeli from Haifa died of coronavirus in Italy.

Safri was on a cruise with his wife in Savona in northern Italy. After he was diagnosed with coronavirus, he was hospitalized in a local hospital. He died a few days later.

The Israeli Consul in Rome, Eitan Avraham, aided Safri and his family from the time he was diagnosed with coronavirus, and continues to be in touch and aid the family.

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports that according to Italy's Civil Protection Agency the number of people with coronavirus who have died in Italy has risen to 10,023.

The country has seen a total of 92,472 confirmed cases.