Hundreds of Iranians die after seeking cure for coronavirus

Hundreds of Iranians seeking a "magic cure" for coronavirus paid with their lives after drinking methanol.

Iranian media reported that at least 300 people died in the past few weeks after false reports claimed that drinking methanol aided recovery from coronavirus.

After over 2,500 people in Iran died from the virus, and another 33,000 were confirmed carriers, many Iranians turned to the "magic cures" offered to them. One of these "cures" was drinking methanol, a flammable, poisonous and colorless form of alcohol which is used as fuel and anti-freeze, and which can be used as a lethal poison.

Many Iranians decided to drink the methanol, despite the fact that alcohol consumption is strictly forbidden in the Muslim-ruled country. As a result, 300 of those who drank the methanol died, and another thousand are currently hospitalized.

Hussein Hasnian, an Iranian doctor working with Tehran's Health Ministry, told AP that "the scope of the problem is much greater. I estimate the number of deaths to be 480, and the number of those who became ill from drinking methanol to be at least 2,850."

"Other countries have only one problem, and that is the new coronavirus pandemic. We are fighting here on two fronts. We need to heal those with alcohol poisoning, and also fight the coronavirus pandemic."

In one video shared on social media, a 5-year-old child can be seen attached to to a breathing monitor. The child had gone blind after his parents gave him methanol to drink.