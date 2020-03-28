Health Ministry: 3,619 coronavirus cases

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday said that the number of coronavirus cases had jumped to 3,619 .

Seventy-three of the patients are in moderate condition, and 69 are in serious condition. Another 3,236 are in mild condition, and 89 patients have recovered.

Twelve Israelis have died.

Magen David Adom (MDA) has tested over 6,000 people for coronavirus over the weekend, 2,577 of them at its "test and drive" stations.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday said Israelis should prepare for a significant tightening of restrictions of movement, warning that "if we don't see a change in the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the next two days, we will have no choice but to declare a full lockdown."

In Spain, the number of coronavirus cases jumped by 831 in a single day, bringing the total to 5,690. The United Nations said that 86 of its employees worldwide have been diagnosed with the disease.

In the US, the number of coronavirus cases has passed 100,000. According to the report, 18,000 people were diagnosed with the disease since Friday, and 1,558 have died.