IDF shoots down Hezbollah drone

The IDF reported it had shot down a Hezbollah drone that crossed into Israeli air space from Lebanon this morning. It said it was in possession of the drone.

An IDF spokesman said that the IDF was constantly operating within the borders of the State of Israel through multilayer protection to detect and intercept attacks from the air. "The IDF will continue thwarting all attempts on the part of the Hezbollah terrorist organization to violate the sovereignty of the State of Israel with a variety of defensive and offensive tools for the protection of Israeli citizens."

"The IDF severely condemns the violation of its territorial integrity and holds the state of Lebanon responsible for this [attack]," the statement read.