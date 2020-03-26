Number of deaths from coronavirus rises to 8

Number of patients diagnosed by afternoon rises to 2,666. 39 are in serious condition, 68 in moderate condition.

The number of deaths in Israel as a result of complications with the coronavirus rose to 8, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Among those diagnosed, 432 are hospitalized. 325 are at "corona hotels," 1,261 are in home isolation and the place of stay for 573 patients has not yet been determined.

Earlier, a 91-year-old coronavirus patient who was sedated and on respiration in critical condition for days died at noon at Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

"The department staff has been fighting for her life with every means for long days and nights, with great dedication and devotion," the hospital said.

It added, "We share in the sorrow of family members, who have been notified. At this point, our dedicated social work team is talking to family members and providing them with an envelope of emotional assistance."