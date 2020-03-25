New Health Ministry restrictions published

The Israeli government approved on Tuesday night emergency regulations to further restrict movement and curb the spread of coronavirus in Israel.

Regulations include further reducing forays into public space, imposing liability on employers, closing non-essential stores, and imposing restrictions on public transport.

The regulations will take effect on Wednesday at 5:00p.m. and will be in effect for a period of seven days.

According to the new emergency regulations, it will not be possible to leave one's place of residence or permanent residence in the public space, other than for one of the following reasons or purposes:

• Employee arrival at work is permitted by regulations. • Equipping with food, medicines, essential products, and receiving essential services. • Getting medical service. • Blood donation. • Legal proceedings. • Demonstration. • Arriving at the Knesset. • For the treatment of welfare recipients. • Walks by an individual or persons living in the same place for a short time and up to 100 meters from the place of residence. • Medical assistance to another person or assistance to a person with difficulty or distress requiring assistance. • Prayer at an open place, a funeral, a wedding and a Brit, as well as a woman's use of the mikvah, provided that they pre-arranged the time of their arrival. • Transporting a minor to educational settings for children of essential workers and special frameworks (in accordance with the Public Health Order). • Transporting a minor, whose parents live separately, from one of his parents to the other parent's home. • Transporting a minor whose responsible parent is required to leave for a vital need and there is no responsible place of residence for the minor to be kept under supervision.

It was also decided that public transport services would be reduced to around 25% of the existing services, and in accordance with Health Ministry.

Taxi services will be limited to one passenger or an additional escort for medical purposes, with passengers sitting in the back seat with car windows open.

Regulations stipulate that at least 2 meters be maintained between people in public and the workplace. Up to 2 passengers may share an essential vehicle ride. Shuttle services to workplaces are also permitted, subject to restrictions.

In addition, it was stated that an employer has a duty to measure temperatures at the entrance to the workplace. A person with a temperature exceeding 38°C (100.4°F) shall not be admitted.

Alongside this, food delivery services, newspapers, as well as essential home maintenance services, electrical appliances, products, and communications services and medical accessories will be permitted. Online sale with shipping is allowed for all types of products. Residential delivery service shall place deliveries outside the residence.

Businesses may sell food for consumption outside the dining and delivery service only. Pharmacies, optics establishments, or stores that primarily deal with sale of hygiene products will operate subject to maintaining 2 meters between people and preventing crowding, so that customers not be in the store at any time with more than 4 people waiting at an active cash register.

It was established that violating the prohibitions will constitute a criminal offense, which will also allow imposing administrative fine on violators, and also provided for police powers to enforce the relevant provisions.

All emergency Health Ministry regulations as approved by the government will be circulated as soon as possible.

Beyond the said regulations, it was reiterated the common need to obey the rules in order to eradicate the spread of the virus. Populations of 60 or older, with emphasis on the elderly and populations at risk should stay in their homes and not risk going outside.

Just prior to the release of the guidelines, Israel's Chief Rabbinate announced that it is closing all synagogues until further notice, in light of the coronavirus spread.