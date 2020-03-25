El Al to send rescue flight to Colombia

Flight is expected to depart Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. from Bogota with about 150 hikers stranded in Colombia due to coronavirus pandemic.

At the request of Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, El Al will send a special flight to Bogota, the capital of Colombia, to rescue 150 Israeli hikers who are in the country and unable to return to Israel.

The flight is expected to depart on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. from Bogota and fly directly to Israel. The airline has launched a special hotline for registration for the flight at 03-9771123.

The Foreign Ministry noted that this flight, like other flights by El Al, Arkia and Israir, stresses the value of mutual responsibility and the effort the State of Israel is making to help its citizens come home during this period of the global coronavirus crisis.

"Due to the uniqueness of the situation in Colombia, the State of Israel will pay the difference between the ticket price and the actual flight cost," the Ministry said.

Minister Katz said, “The mutual responsibility continues. The concerned families of the Israeli hikers in Colombia can smile. Israel does not abandon its children."