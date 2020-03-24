New restrictions: No walking more than 100 meters from house

Workers in essential positions to be transported by special shuttle, public transportation to be eliminated.

A government meeting will be held by telephone tonight at on dealing with the coronavirus.

During the meeting, ministers will discuss the situation, scenarios, policies and steps to follow. The ministers will also be asked to approve emergency regulations that include new traffic restrictions imposed on citizens.

It is clear that the new restrictions will not include a complete closure of the population as requested by the Health Ministry, but will expand on existing guidelines.

Under the new restrictions, public transportation will be completely eliminated and workers in essential positions will be transported by special shuttle. Taxi travel will be allowed with only one passenger.

The permitted range of exits from the houses will be one hundred meters, and citizens will not be allowed to move farther.

It was also determined that workplaces would be required to measure the temperatures of workers at the entrance.