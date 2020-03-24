Premature infant tests negative for coronavirus

2-month-old baby's respiratory problems found to be caused by complications from premature birth, not coronavirus.

A two-month-old baby suffering from respiratory illness tested negative for the coronavirus, Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center announced Tuesday.

The child remains in serious condition, but the cause of the symptoms is complications from premature birth and not viral, the hospital said.

The baby was suspected to have contracted the coronavirus after coming in contact with another patient who tested positive for the disease.

Three tests were conducted. 2 tests were analuzed at the Corona Lab of Shaarei Tzedek which returned negative and another test was analyzed at the central laboratory in Tel Hashomer, which also returned with a negative result.

Also, all of the premature babies near them were tested and their test results returned to normal.

"In the case of Shaarei Tzedek, strict attention will be given to the Health Ministry's guidelines on the treatment of premature babies and protection, and all steps must be taken beforehand to protect the premature babies. Work is now being done with the Health Ministry regarding the release of staffs who have been instructed to go into isolation," the hospital said.