Massive convoy protests Supreme Court's 'Overreach'

'We're sick and tired of the Supreme Court stealing our democracy,' protesters say.

A massive convoy set out Tuesday in protest over the Supreme Court of Justice's demand that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein convene the Knesset to vote on a new Speaker by Wednesday.

According to the protesters, the Supreme Court crossed a red line by unlawfully interfering in the Knesset's agenda and by giving an order in direct contravention to the Basic Law of the Knesset.

The convoy, comprised of more than 100 Israeli flag-bearing cars led by the Zionist watchdog Im Tirtzu, set out from the Latrun Interchange and ended at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem.

Due to the current coronavirus crisis, the organizers stated that the protest was coordinated with the police and adhered to the Health Ministry regulations.

Last week, nine protesters were arrested during an anti-Netanyahu protest outside the Knesset for violating the Health Ministry regulations.

"We're sick and tired of the Supreme Court stealing our democracy," said Avner Saadia, one of the protesters. "We are sick of voting for our elected officials, and finding out that the Supreme Court is really the one in charge."

Nechama Miller, another protester, added: "The Supreme Court is trampling on basic democratic values like the separation of powers."

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg, stated: "The Supreme Court justices have turned themselves into all-powerful rulers who can act however and whenever they please."

"Time after time, the Supreme Court acts as a political actor with utter disregard for Israeli democracy, which endangers the future of the State of Israel. The time has come to end this judicial dictatorship."