IDF & Home Front Command working to contain coronavirus

On Tuesday, IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Silberman made a statement on the operation of the IDF in light of the coronavirus epidemic, describing the ways in which both the army and the Home Front Command are assisting the government in its battle against the spread of the epidemic.

Silberman said that in the event of a general shutdown restricting all Israeli civilians to their homes, IDF units would be deployed to all eight police districts covering the entire country, to assist police in enforcing the shutdown.

The Home Front Command is already providing assistance in the emergency situation, operating the “coronavirus hotels” that have been established in several locations across the country for the effective quarantine of patients with mild cases of the virus. The IDF is also helping MDA to run its “drive-through” coronavirus testing stations, and female soldier-teachers have been assigned to care of the children of medical personnel working in hospitals.

Meanwhile, IDF recruitment continues as usual, as does combat training, with adjustments made in order to comply with the guidelines of the Health Ministry. If public transportation is shut down, as is expected to be announced in the coming days, the IDF will arrange its own transportation service in accordance with its needs.

To date, 23 IDF soldiers have contracted the coronavirus, and 5,600 soldiers are in quarantine, of which 240 are “lone soldiers.”

In related news, an IDF spokesman said that on Tuesday, a laboratory for coronavirus testing will be inaugurated at the Tzrifin military base, which will test 300 soldiers for the virus every day.