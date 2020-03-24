260 Israelis to enter isolation at hotel near Tiberias

Minister Bennett orders that Israelis returning from Italy be placed in isolation at Kinar Hotel near Tiberias.

Under the directive of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, the Ministry of Defense will absorb about 260 Israelis returning from Italy on Monday night for isolation at the Kinar Hotel near Tiberias, in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Defense will welcome the passengers upon their arrival at the Ben Gurion Airport and accompany them to the hotel, in accordance with medical procedures.

This hotel will join the Dan Panorama Hotel in Tel Aviv and the Dan Jerusalem Hotel, which is now used as a housing facility for special cases and not as a recovery hotel.

Like the other “coronavirus hotels”, this hotel will also be operated by the Home Front Command.