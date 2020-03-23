American Zionist Movement preliminary results

Results from voting for U.S. representatives to the World Zionist Congress (WZC), the international “parliament of the Jewish people”

The American Zionist Movement, which administered the US Election for the 38th World Zionist Congress publuushed the following statement today (Monday):

Voting for U.S. representatives to the World Zionist Congress (WZC), the international “parliament of the Jewish people,” ended on March 11, 2020 and was conducted primarily online at ZionistElection.org with thousands of paper ballots also sent in by postal mail.

The results below are preliminary, including mailed ballots received to-date, and are subject to final certification by VOTEM, the election management company that is tallying the votes.

The seven-week US election for the World Zionist Congress garnered over 12,000 votes, more than double the turnout of the last election in 2015 and the highest number of votes since the election began for the entire American Jewish community 30 years ago.

A total of 15 slates, comprised of nearly 1,800 candidates, were vying for 152 American seats for the Congress during the election organized and facilitated in the US by the American Zionist Movement (AZM). After the votes are certified the number of delegates per slate will be apportioned using a formula outlined in the official election rules.

The 38th World Zionist Congress is scheduled to be held in Jerusalem from October 20-22, 2020.

Preliminary results:

Vote Reform: 31,500

Orthodox Israel Coalition – Mizrachi: 21,698

Eretz Hakodesh: 20,023

MERCAZ USA: 14,666

ZOA Coalition: 10,313

American Forum for Israel: 8,132

Hatikvah: 7,932

Shas Olami: 2,046

Kol Yisrael: 1,752

Dorshei Torah V’Tziyon: 1,373

Herut Zionists: 1,157

Vision: 1,036

Americans4Israel: 857

Israel Shelanu: 769

Ohavei Zion: 375

2020 TOTAL: 123,629