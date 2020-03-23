'Meals on Wheels' - Charity and kindness in wake of the coronavirus

Click here to help

The coronavirus crisis has brought many fields of life to a halt, but the world of kindness cannot stop ever - especially not now, when those in need are even more in need.

Arutz Sheva joined the staff of Meir Panim, an organization which provides food and warmth to the needy, as they operated - in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines - in the central city of Or Akiva.

Mimi Rozmaryn, Director of Global Development at Meir Panim, explained: "Everyone that's volunteering here has a mask and gloves. We want to create a situation when the needy can come and get what they need in a safe and healthy environment."

She added: "Our Meals on Wheels has increased a lot, and it's a very large expense in order to take care of this. It does cost our organization a lot more money in order to provide a Meals on Wheels meal, rather than people who would otherwise be able to come in."

While in the past, Meir Panim would receive excess food from hotels and event halls, now that those institutions have been shuttered, the organization needs to pay for its own catering and food.

"Meir Panim gives me everything I need," one elderly woman explained, adding that she lives with her daughter and her daughter's eight children.

"There are many old and disabled people who would stay without food if we didn't give them any, who would remain without a basket of food if we didn't give them a basket of food," said Orly Yehezkel, a businesswoman and social activist.

"We have four times the number of families as we do usually," said Ilanit Haputa, manager of Meir Panim in Or Akiva. "We have to cook every day, for hundreds of people, and we give them vegetables and fruits. Some people can't come here, so the amazing staff, who are here from 7am every day, cooks and packs and ships."

"We know the services we offer to people are vital," Rozmaryn said. "We're continuing to keep the needy in Israel fed, we're continuing to provide the people with what they need and their hot meals daily. We're just doing it in a way that's in accordance with what the community needs are now and to be in accordance with Israel's health and safety regulations, so that hopefully, this period of time will come to a close, and we should all be healthy, soon."

