Biden to start searching for running mate in a few weeks

The former US Vice President last week pledged he would pick a woman as his running mate.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that he would begin the process of searching for a vice presidential candidate in a few weeks.

Biden pledged during a televised debate last week that he would pick a woman as his running mate.

In comments to reporters during a phone call with members of the media and supporters, Biden said, according to The Hill, that he was looking at a minimum of "six or seven" possible candidates for the position.

“I have to start that vetting process relatively soon, meaning in a matter of weeks," Biden said. "I think there will be a group that is in excess of six or seven people that I look at – because those background checks matter."

Biden acknowledged he had consulted with former President Barack Obama about his possible pick.

"But I think there are plenty of women who are ready, been tested out there who are capable of answering all those questions," he told reporters. "And the most important thing, and I've actually talked to Barack about this -- the most important thing is that there has to be someone who, the day after they’re picked, is prepared to be President of the United States of America if something happened.”

Biden has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in recent weeks following sweeping victories on Super Tuesday and in later contests.

The former Vice President has been forced from the campaign trail in recent days due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, instead opting for virtual campaign events such as Sunday's phone call.

Biden said this past December he would consider Senator Kamala Harris, who had dropped out of the Democratic race, as a potential running mate.

Harris endorsed Biden’s candidacy two weeks ago.