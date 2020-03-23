IDF eliminates terrorist who threw rocks at Israeli vehicles in Binyamin region

A Palestinian Arab terrorist was killed on Sunday evening after throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles on Route 446 in the Binyamin region.

The terrorist threw rocks at two vehicles, one of which was a military vehicle.

The IDF soldiers carried an arrest procedure, fired at the terrorist and wounded him. He later died of his wounds.

The other terrorist was wounded and fled. Searches are being conducted in the area in an attempt to locate him.

Two weeks ago, a Palestinian Arab was killed in rioting near the Palestinian Arab village of Beita. The clashes broke out during a protest at the arrival of Israeli hikers to the Hasmonean fortress in the area.