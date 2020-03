1,071 Israelis have contracted COID-19, 18 are in serious condition. 1 Israeli has died so far.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose above 1,000 for the first time Sunday, the Health Ministry reported.

In total, 1,071 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. One Israeli citizen has died from complications related to the disease.

18 patients are listed in serious condition. 31 patients are listed in moderate condition. 985 patients are in mild condition. 37 patients have recovered.